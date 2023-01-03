Classrooms Damaged After Pipe Burst At Preston Middle School

-

Several classrooms at Preston Middle School in Okmulgee County are damaged after a pipe burst in the ceiling of a classroom.

Superintendent Mark Hudson said while this is not ideal, they've already started repairs and students won't be negatively impacted.

He said there's damage to nine classrooms, but things could be a lot worse and this is just a small bump in the road.

"Damaged about nine classrooms, destroyed a lot of bookshelves, a lot of carpet, a lot of sheetrock, but we've had some really good crews come here and go to work," he said.

The elementary school principal stopped by the school the day after Christmas to get some work done when she saw rooms flooded and water pouring out of the ceiling, Hudson said.

He said crews immediately got to work to fix the damage.

"We got a weeks head start before our students came back. Our students just came back today, a lot of students in this building, grades 5 through 8th have been displaced, but that's not going to be a problem," he said.

Hudson said the students are spending the week learning from home.

He said teachers have prepared classwork for them to do and this won't put them behind.

"We like to give them packets, hard copies, so we can actually see their work. Kids work better when they have something in their hands that they can see," he said.

He said they've dealt with flooding like this before and he's thankful for everyone who has stepped up to help them.

"Even though it's not ideal, our kids aren't going to have a week of learning lost, they are going to be just fine," he said.

He said the goal is to have the students back in the building on Monday.