Tulsa Public Schools Enrollment Window Opens Wednesday


Wednesday, January 4th 2023, 9:39 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Families with students at Tulsa Public Schools can start enrolling for the upcoming school year on Wednesday morning.

According to TPS, enrollment opens on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

The enrollment window for all 78 schools will be open until Sunday, February 12th.

Families can enroll online, or by going to the enrollment center near East 31st Street and South Harvard Avenue.

TPS is also planning to host two enrollment events later in January.
