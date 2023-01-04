Cooking Corner: Macaroni & Cheese Soup

Wednesday, January 4th 2023, 10:15 am
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.
On Wednesday, Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined News On 6 at 9 a.m. and shared her recipe for macaroni and cheese soup.
For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE.
Macaroni and Cheese Soup
Description: Cheesy comfort food becomes creamy soup in this fun recipe that will bring everyone to the table at dinnertime. Rather than simple elbow macaroni, use Oklahoma-made Della Terra pasta, which has a distinct homemade flavor. Adding broccoli to the soup adds both color and nutrition, but if you’re not a broccoli fan, it’s no problem to leave it out. Two types of cheese round out the flavor of this macaroni and cheese you’ll eat with a spoon.
Ingredients:
4 ounce uncooked Della Terra Creste di Gallo pasta
1 1/2 cups chopped onion
1 large carrot, chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon Hiland Salted Butter
2 tablespoons Shawnee Mills Flour
Salt and fresh pepper, to taste
2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
1 cup Hiland Milk
Pinch of nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
2 cups (about 10 ounces) broccoli florets, chopped into small pieces
2 tablespoons parmesan cheese
1 1/2 cups Hiland grated sharp cheddar cheese
Directions:
1. Boil pasta in salted water until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
2. Chop onion, carrot, celery and garlic.
3. In a large soup pot or dutch oven, melt butter. Add chopped vegetables and saute on low heat until soft, about 5 minutes. Add flour and freshly ground pepper to the pot, and stir until smooth. Slowly add chicken broth, milk, nutmeg and dry mustard, whisking constantly. Set heat to medium-low and let it come to a slow boil. Cover and cook on low about 10-15 minutes.
4. Add broccoli florets and parmesan cheese, and stir well. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Cook uncovered until broccoli is cooked, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and wait until it stops boiling. Add cheddar cheese a little at a time, mixing well until cheese melts.
5. Return the cooked pasta to the soup and mix well. Serve right away so the pasta doesn't absorb all the broth.
January 4th, 2023
