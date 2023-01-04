Humane Society Of Tulsa Rescues 60 Dogs From Mayes County Puppy Mill

The Humane Society of Tulsa says they dropped everything to help rescue 60 dogs from an illegal breeding operation in Mayes County.

"A lot of them had treatable medical conditions that were not being treated, we had to cut off several harnesses that had been left on and had caused infections," said adoption manager Rachel Ward.

Ward says they found the dogs in bad shape, and there were different breeds of dogs, including huskies and even several pregnant dogs.

She says they operation was shut down and they took the dogs.

"The animals were left without access to food and water, they were outside with makeshift shelters, so not the greatest when you are going into Oklahoma winters," said Ward.

She says the humane society now has legal custody of the dogs and can now work on getting the nursing moms and puppies into foster care and adopting out the other dogs.

"We're responsible for basic needs, housing, food, water, basic medical care, we can provide life-saving medical care," she said.

Ward says unfortunately situations like this happen often in the state, and they need help from others to stop it.

"Just really trying to raise awareness for people in the community to educate themselves on what these sites look like, and if you do choose to adopt from a breeder that you are doing your due diligence and going out to these sites," she said.

She says they have about 15 dogs ready for adoption and if you are interested you can contact the Humane Society.