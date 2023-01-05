Grand Mental Health Opens New Facility In Delaware County

-

There is a new place for people struggling with mental health or addiction to get treatment in Delaware County.

Grand Mental Health is opening a new facility in Jay.

In 1965, Patti Wiese's mom was a ward of the state and in the care of Eastern State hospital.

"When Grand (Mental Health) came in and opened their first clinic in Vinita, my mom became one of their first patients,” Wiese said.

Once Wiese’s mom was being treated at Grand Mental Health, she got the help she desperately needed and their lives changed for the better.

“What that allowed was, my mom was able to be at home raising me, otherwise she would have continued to be ward of the state,” Weise said.

Since then, Grand Mental Health has opened over 20 locations across the state, including a brand new facility in Jay.

"Most people are really appreciative to be able to come to a facility where they feel comfortable, and feel safe, and where they feel like they're going to be taken care of,” Larry Smith, CEO Grand Mental Health said.

The new behavioral clinic offers crisis services that all residents in Delaware County can access at any time, for help coping with life or their job.

"Police officers are very appreciative of being able to take somebody that has a mental health issue and get them help,” Smith said.

The goal is to continue expanding and keep helping Oklahomans for years to come.

"To be able to help people like this and keep them out of jail and out of in-patient hospitals and out of institutions, I take a lot of pride in that,” Smith said.

The facility will be open starting Jan. 5.