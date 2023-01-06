Tulsa Tourism Leaders Anticipate Another Big Year For Economic Revenue

-

Tulsa tourism leaders said 2022 brought in a record amount of economic revenue to the city. They expect this year to bring in even more money with another calendar full of events.

Renee McKenney, President of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said $359 million in revenue was brought into the city. A big portion of that is credited to the PGA Championship.

Although there is no major golf tournament planned in Tulsa this year, McKenney is hopeful 2023 will break last year’s record.

Other sporting events like the Chili Bowl Nationals and USA Gymnastics Championships will call Tulsa home this year.

McKenney said the NCAA Wrestling Championships will be a big deal for the city.

“To have landed that here in Tulsa is huge,” said McKenney. “We’re going to have all of our top wrestling schools from around the country here.”

She said recent additions like the BMX Headquarters, Greenwood Rising Museum and Bob Dylan Center will attract lots of visitors to Tulsa.

Productions like “Tulsa King” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” are also showcasing the city on the big screen.

“We are on the map,” said McKenney. “People are talking about us and it doesn’t hurt that our film and music scene is so strong.”

McKenney said calls are coming in about interest in hosting conference and other events in Tulsa, which means even more money flowing for hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

The Chili Bowl Nationals gets underway next week at the Tulsa fairgrounds. It is expected to bring in $31 million in revenue.