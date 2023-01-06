12-Year-Old In Custody, Accused Of Stabbing 9-Year-Old Brother

By: News On 6

-

A 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed, according to Tulsa Police.

Police say the boy's 12-year-old sister is in custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Investigators say officers were called to the home near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived EMSA, and Tulsa Firefighters were already on the scene and performing CPR on the boy.

According to investigators, the children’s parent was upstairs asleep when the 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up and said that she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother. The boy was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries around 2:30 a.m.

The Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit is handling the investigation.

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

----

Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Tulsa apartment complex on Thursday night.

According to police, officers were called to the complex near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing involving juveniles.

Police say after arriving on scene, they apprehended the female suspect and say a male juvenile victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say since both the victim and the suspect are juveniles, no further information on the case can be released.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.



