Broken Arrow Expressway Construction Project Starts Monday


Saturday, January 7th 2023, 10:11 am

By: News 9


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

A major highway construction project starts Monday. 

The Broken Arrow Expressway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Lewis and the southeast corner of the downtown loop. 

The $15 million project will completely resurface the highway, and it is expected to last most of the year. 

The Oklahoma Department Of Transportation said drivers should plan for delays during rush hour. 
