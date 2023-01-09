Tulsa Zoo Adds New Chimpanzee To Primate Exhibit

-

There's a new chimpanzee at the Tulsa Zoo!

Ten-year-old Zuri has only been in Tulsa for a couple of months and her zookeeper said she's already made herself at home.

"We didn't know until today that they got the new chimp," Aston said.

Ryan Aston's family makes a trip to the zoo every week, and they were happy to meet the new primate this time. He enjoys seeing his daughter Serenity's face light up when she enters the park.

"She loves the park; she really likes seeing the elephants and the tigers," Aston said

Serenity can't talk yet, but her excitement says it all. As soon as the Aston family entered Tulsa Zoo’s Chimpanzee Connection exhibit, they learned about the new addition.

"It's pretty cool, I like that they got a new one,” Aston said.

Zuri is the seventh chimp in the Chimpanzee Connection exhibit. Zookeeper Mo O'Leary has been looking after the chimpanzees at the Tulsa Zoo for more than 20 years and she says she's always excited to introduce a new animal. O'Leary says Zuri is now getting to know the Tulsa Zoo’s six other chimpanzees, Bernsen, Enloe, Jodi, Leia, Morris, and Susie.

"We're in the process of still having Zuri be a new member of the group and were watching her go through her steps of forming bonds with the other chimpanzee.,” O'Leary said.

Meeting the chimp was a fun surprise for the Aston family and they know Serenity will be excited to come back to see her new friend Zuri.