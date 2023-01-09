Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Monday, January 9th 2023, 4:34 am
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Monday accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase.
Officers say they tried to stop a pickup truck near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road at around 2 a.m., but the driver refused to stop and sped off.
Tulsa Police called in their helicopter to follow the suspect.
According to police, the driver pulled into a neighborhood near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue before ditching the truck and running off on foot.
Officers say they then arrested the suspect in the backyard of a nearby home.
Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
