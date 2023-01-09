3 Hurt As SUV Hit Small Plane After Nevada Highway Landing

By: Associated Press

-

A small plane clipped an SUV as it made an emergency landing Saturday on a highway north of Las Vegas, sending three people to a hospital as a precaution.

Nevada State Police said the two-seater plane was having mechanical issues and had to land on U.S. 95. The agency posted photographs on Twitter showing the SUV’s windshield after it shattered from hitting the plane’s wing as the aircraft was sitting on the left shoulder of the highway.

Authorities said the injures were not life-threatening.

One southbound lane remained open as authorities conducted their investigation. Authorities have not released any other details.



