Store In Luck, Wisconsin, Sells Winning $15M Lottery Ticket


Monday, January 9th 2023, 8:29 am

By: Associated Press


MADISON, Wis. -

The City of Luck, Wisconsin, is living up to its namesake.

WISN-TV reported Thursday that someone bought a $15.1 million Megabucks-winning ticket at Wayne’s Food Plus grocery store in the northwestern Wisconsin city. The winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. It’s the largest Megabucks jackpot won since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.

Wayne’s Food Plus store manager Paul Wondra says the ticket buyer “truly got lucky in Luck.”

The Wisconsin-only game has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
