Philadelphia Developer Buys Full-Block Lot In Downtown Tulsa


Tuesday, January 10th 2023, 6:52 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

An out-of-state developer is buying Downtown Tulsa's last remaining full-block parking lot.

The 90,000 square foot lot on the corner of Reconciliation Way and Boulder is right across the street from the Tulsa Theater.

Parkway Corporation, which is based in Philadelphia, bought the land for $5.5 million.

The new owners have not yet said what they plan to do with the property.


