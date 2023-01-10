By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner. We're happy to welcome back Tanner Thorp from Montereau doing a New Year's Buddha Bowl.

Ingredients

· 4-6 oz Grilled or Roasted Salmon

· ¼ Cup Spiced Sweet Potatoes

· ½ Sliced Avocado

· ¼ Sliced Cucumber

· ¼ Cup Diced Roasted Beets

· 1 Cup Cooked Brown Rice

· ¼ Cup Arugula

· 2 Tablespoons Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

· 2-4 oz Cilantro vinaigrette

Directions

1. Wrap sweet potatoes and beets in foil and bake until tender. Chill, peel, and slice or dice.

2. Toss sweet potatoes in a ½ teaspoon of curry, cumin, or chili powder

3. Cook brown rice according to package and cool

4. Season salmon with salt & pepper and roast or grill until the flesh flakes easily and cool

5. Make cilantro vinaigrette with ½ cup cilantro, 1 teaspoon minced shallot, 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, ¼ cup olive oil, ¼ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth

6. Slice cucumber and avocado

7. Arrange your bowl with rice on the bottom, the vegetables in segments around the bowl, the flaked salmon in the center, sprinkle pumpkin seeds on top, drizzle vinaigrette over the top.