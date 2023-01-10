Theatre Tulsa Kicks Off Season With All-Female 1776


Tuesday, January 10th 2023, 4:20 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Theatre Tulsa is getting ready to begin its 100th season.

It's first production of the new year will be an adapted version of "1776" where the entire cast is played by women. Show director Liz Bealko joined News On 6 to talk more about what the audience can expect from the show. Theatre

Tulsa's 17-76 opens this Friday with performances each weekend through the 29th. You can find ticket information online.
