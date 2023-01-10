Boys & Girls Club In Tulsa Making Some Major Renovations


Tuesday, January 10th 2023, 4:40 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Salvation Army's Boys and Girls Clubs of Tulsa is in the middle of a game-changing renovation for their kids. They are installing a new state-of-the-art science technology engineering art math and ministry lab at its Boys and Girls Club near MLK and the Gilcrease Expressway.

Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects and Richard White from the Salvation Army joined News On 6 to talk more about the project.


