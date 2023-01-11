Couple Accused Of Setting Home On Fire Arrested


Wednesday, January 11th 2023, 6:44 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa fire investigators have arrested a couple accused of setting fire to their home and filing an insurance claim on it.

According to documents, Charley Marks and his girlfriend, Ageliki Koliastasis, set the home near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road on fire in December of 2022 and left without calling 911.

They have both been charged with arson and endangering human life. Marks was also charged with making a false insurance claim.
