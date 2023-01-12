Jenks, Tulsa & Muscogee Nation Leaders To Hold New Conference On New Arkansas River Dam

Thursday, January 12th 2023, 6:59 am
Jenks, Tulsa and Muscogee Nation leaders are set to hold a news conference this week on the plans for a new dam on the Arkansas River.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Jenks Mayor Cory Box and Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill are set to host the conference.
The new low-water dam will be built at 101st street and will create a new lake on the river reaching up to around 71st street.
The plan is now possible thanks to over $8 million from the Muscogee nation that helped reach the needed funding.
The leaders will also sign a project agreement at the conference,
The conference is set to take place at the Riverwalk Crossing at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023