Cherokee Nation Campaign Season Underway

By: News On 6

It will be a busy election season for the largest Native American tribe in the country, with elections for Cherokee Nation Principal Chief, Deputy Chief, and eight open council seats.

Current Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin junior has started his campaign for re-election, holding a rally in Sallisaw on Tuesday.

Candidates can start filing in February, and the election is in June.

Tribal citizens have until March 31st to register to vote.