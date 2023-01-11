Watch: Chili Bowl Winners Discuss Victory On The Dirt Track

By: News On 6

-

Two local drivers, one from Bixby and another from Sand Springs, took the checkered flag on the first two nights of the Chili Bowl.

Cannon McIntosh and Hank Davis have been friends since they were kids and Saturday night, they'll be competitors once again.

Hank and Cannon joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk about their big wins this week with Tatum Guinn.