Dept. Of Corrections Reverses Decision, Spiritual Advisor Can Join Death Row Inmate Scott Eizember

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections will now allow death row inmate Scott Eizember to have his spiritual advisor in the room during his execution on Thursday.

Eizember was initially denied his request to have Reverend Dr. Scott Hood at the execution because he posed a security threat and could disrupt the execution. Eizember challenged a lawsuit on Monday, saying the denial violated his religious rights.

DOC Director Steven Harpe says they changed their mind after hearing the wishes of the victim's family, saying the family is ready for closure and they don't want the execution to be stayed because of the lawsuit. Eizember was convicted by a jury in 2003 of shooting and killing Patsy Cantrell and beating her husband AJ to death.

He's set to be executed at 10 o'clock Thursday morning.