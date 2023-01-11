Tulsa City Council Considers Ordinance Targeting Disruptive Behavior During Public Meetings

By: News On 6

The Tulsa City Council is considering a city ordinance that would ban disruptive outbursts or harassment during public meetings

The ordinance says violators who refuse to leave city property after a warning, can be fined up to $1,000 and could receive up to six months in jail.

"When we've had controversial topics, if people want to come and give public comments, they're allowed to do that," said City Councilor Lori Decter Wright. "What's not allowed is disrupting, yelling out, name calling."

The city has had several instances of disruption during meetings, including during debates about mask mandates and ordinances over City Council meetings over the past few years. On --- a Plan-It-Tulsa meeting was shut down because of a shouting match.