House Rules Package Would Eliminate Planned Military Spending Increase

-

Republicans were nearly unanimous this week in approving the rules Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) negotiated with his conference’s hardline conservatives, but already it’s clear that one of the concessions he made — if it stays in place — will be challenged by mainstream Republicans members, including some from the Oklahoma delegation.

One of the unwritten agreements the group pushed for, in a larger effort to move toward a balanced budget, is capping discretionary spending for FY 2024 at FY 2022 levels, meaning that all the increases for the current fiscal year, including significant new funding for the military, would go away.

"I think you’re going to see opposition to that," said Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK5) in an interview Tuesday.

Bice, whose district borders Tinker Air Force Base, served on the House Armed Services Committee in the 117th Congress and said it's Congress's job to meet the needs of the country.

"And that includes making sure that military spending is at a level that we think is necessary," Bice added.

With the current state of the world, Republicans and Democrats agreed just last month that President Biden's proposed four percent increase in defense spending for FY 2023 wasn't sufficient, and made it ten percent, bringing the Department of Defense's budget to $816 billion. That is $76 billion more than was budgeted in FY 2022.

So, are Republicans now willing to give that all back?

"I don’t think so," Bice responded, "But we’ll have to see when we get there. I think there are some folks who feel like that number is too high, that we are approaching over $800 billion in military spend. Are there ways that we can cut that spending and be more responsible with those dollars? Maybe.”

But Bice said the U.S. can't afford to fall further behind our adversaries and Rep. Tom Cole agrees.

"Now is not the time to go backwards," Rep. Cole (R-OK4) said in a statement, "and I cannot and will not support any appropriations bills that do not adequately provide for the readiness and technological superiority of the U.S. military and our men and women in uniform."

McCarthy agreed to the spending cap and other limitations in order to get the votes he needed to become speaker. Now some are left to wonder if he'll stand by it or look for an out.

"Everybody knows that rules can be waived around," said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK1) in an interview Tuesday, "and so those moments are going to be the critical moments and a test of his leadership. So, we’ll see what happens."