Pathways To Health Handing Out Grants To Local Organizations

-

The Pathways to Health program within the Tulsa Health Department is handing out small grants to local organizations. These micro-grants help smaller organizations in the Tulsa area that work to improve the health of people in our area.

The Common Good is one example of an organization that received a micro-grant in this latest grant cycle. The Common Good gives children access to healthy and fresh food in an area where there isn't a nearby grocery store. The program also teaches healthy eating and cooking habits to students.

"It's been one of my biggest passions to make sure that the kids in our programming not only feel loved and safe, but that they're healthy and can reach their full potential. This micro-grant only allows us to expand our outreach to our students," Jane Rogers, the program manager over education intiatives at the Common Good, said.

Granst range from $500-$2500, and while the grants may not be large, they help smaller organizations that may miss out on bigger grants. The funding cycle for the 2023 recipients has already closed, but Pathways to Health board member, Mark Seibold hopes that more groups apply when the next window opens.

"Individuals who are engaged in health activities or health education are encouraged to apply and see when that grant cycle comes up. In November, we announce the opening of the grant cycle and encourage all organizations that qualify to apply," Seibold said.

Funding for these grants come from sponsorships through the Pathways to Health program as well as the Tour de Tulsa which will be coming up in May.