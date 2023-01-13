Skiatook Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Osage Co.

Friday, January 13th 2023, 7:37 am
A Skiatook man is dead after a crash in Osage County on Thursday evening.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley Prather was driving east on County Road 2130, about 9 miles from Avant, when he veered left and hit another car head-on.
Troopers say Prather was not wearing a seatbelt and was pinned inside his car for 45 minutes.
The other driver was not hurt in the crash.
