By: News On 6

Skiatook Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Osage Co.

A Skiatook man is dead after a crash in Osage County on Thursday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley Prather was driving east on County Road 2130, about 9 miles from Avant, when he veered left and hit another car head-on.

Troopers say Prather was not wearing a seatbelt and was pinned inside his car for 45 minutes.

The other driver was not hurt in the crash.