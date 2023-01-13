Plans Underway To Preserve, Improve Blue Whale In Catoosa

By: News On 6

Some new plans are underway to preserve and even improve the Blue Whale in Catoosa.

Catoosa's city manager says plans include building trails behind the whale, restrooms, a new gift shop and possibly creating a small R-V park.

The city also wants to add a waterfall system in the pond to keep algae from building up.

City leaders plan to apply for grants through the state's Route 66 commission.



