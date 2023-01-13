Plans Underway To Preserve, Improve Blue Whale In Catoosa

Friday, January 13th 2023, 11:20 am
Some new plans are underway to preserve and even improve the Blue Whale in Catoosa.
Catoosa's city manager says plans include building trails behind the whale, restrooms, a new gift shop and possibly creating a small R-V park.
The city also wants to add a waterfall system in the pond to keep algae from building up.
City leaders plan to apply for grants through the state's Route 66 commission.
January 13th, 2023
January 13th, 2023
January 13th, 2023
January 13th, 2023
January 13th, 2023
January 13th, 2023
January 13th, 2023
January 13th, 2023