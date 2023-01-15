OHP: 49-Year-Old Killed In Osage County Crash

By: News On 6

A 49-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:51 p.m. on State Highway 20 near County Road 5455.

A vehicle driven by George Schulz, 49, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 20 when he departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected, then went back into the roadway, troopers said.

The vehicle then departed the roadway to the left, struck a barbed wire fence and some trees, OHP said.

The vehicle continued down a ravine, overturned and rolled, coming to a rest on it’s side.

Schulz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash.