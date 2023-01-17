Madonna Coming To Tulsa's BOK Center

By: News On 6

-

The Queen of Pop is getting ready to hit the road for her 40th-anniversary tour and she's coming to Tulsa.

Madonna is celebrating four decades of music with a stop at the BOK center on July 27th, 2023.

Announced Tuesday morning, the tour will feature hits from all four decades, including her first studio album from 1983.

Tickets go on sale on January 27th at 10 a.m.



