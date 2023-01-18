Robbery Suspect Is Tulsa Police Weekly Most Wanted

By: News On 6, David Prock

Tulsa Police are working to find a robbery suspect they say assaulted a clerk.

Kent Grayson, Jr. is accused of robbing a convenience store at 23rd and S. Jackson. Grayson on January 7. Police say Grayson reached across the counter, stole a cash register from the business, and assaulted a clerk who tried to stop him.

The Tulsa Police Fugitive Warrants Unit says Grayson has tattoos with "RX" and "69" on his hands. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.