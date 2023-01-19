Oklahoma Dept. Of Commerce Says State Is Among Fastest Growing Economies In The Nation

By: News On 6

Oklahoma has one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The department says during the third quarter of last year the state's gross domestic product rose by more than 5 percent which was the third-highest growth in the U.S. Oklahoma's oil and gas industry contributed more than $1-billion while the state's arts and entertainment industry saw the most growth with 7.3 percent.

“With the state’s recent increase in jobs and massive population gains coupled with these GDP increases, Oklahoma is on an exciting trajectory,” said Chad Mariska, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “We have a real opportunity here to tell Oklahoma’s story – from talent attraction efforts to showcasing our pro-business policies. People and companies are buying what Oklahoma is selling and I’m excited to see our momentum continue.”