Transfer Portal, NIL Affects High School Athletes


Thursday, January 19th 2023, 10:32 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

NIL and the transfer portal have turned the college football world upside down.

That's even more true for former Metro Christian quarterback Kirk Francis.

He had big time stats in this year's state title game, but the former Patriot is still looking for a place to play college ball.

News On 6's Dan Hawk visited with Kirk on The Blitz 1170. Kirk explained how difficult it is for high school athletes competing against players moving around in the transfer portal.
