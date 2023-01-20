Andolini’s Peppa Pig Pizza


Welcome to the Cooking Corner. We're happy to welcome back Mike Bausch from Andolini's who's making the Peppa Pig Pizza. We're also going to talk to him about an exciting event they have coming up this weekend.

Ingredients

1 14 oz. dough

1/2 cup of Pancetta, torn into small pieces

8 oz. pizza sauce/marinara

7 oz. of mozzarella — shredded/diced mozzarella

9 oz. of ricotta cheese

10 slices of salami

1 cup of peppadew peppers

1 tablespoon of pecorino Romano cheese

2 oz. of spicy honey (honey + hot seasoning of your choice) for drizzling after the bake
