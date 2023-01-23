Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition & Volunteers Clean Turkey Mountain

By: News On 6

-

Volunteers and members of the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition cleaned up Turkey Mountain, one of Tulsa's most popular hiking trails, on Sunday.

To many people in Tulsa, Turkey Mountain is a special place.

Robert Reese led the cleanup effort.

"It's nice to come out here after work and do this and not drive an hour to go do that stuff so the proximity is great and This is my happy place," Reese said. "This is where I clear my mind, get back with nature."

When the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition asked for help cleaning up the trails — people like Mike Wozniak volunteered.

"If you go to other urban areas they don't have places like Turkey Mountain," Wozniak said.

Volunteers worked hard to make the paths safe and clear for hikers to use picking up trash and putting in new posts.

"The wildlife and the plants," Reese said. "It's amazing when you look around and see how much native stuff and when you take care of it and I think a lot of people just take it for granted.

Coalition members are planning another cleanup day in February.