New Snow Fleet At Tulsa International Airport On Standby To Keep Runways Clear During Winter Storm

Tulsa International Airport is pulling out some new equipment ahead of the incoming winter storm.

Tulsa International Airport's Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Pierini, said they have been in contact with the National Weather Service and are prepared for the potential of 1 to 2 inches of snowfall.

Pierini said snow crews are currently on standby and will begin 12-hour rolling shifts starting around 5 p.m. Tuesday until the storm moves out of the area.

Pierini said the airport will rely on their newest snow removal fleet to keep travel ways clear.

"We have some multi-use plows and brooms that are kind of a 2-in-1 system that helps us clear the runway, clear the taxiways, but it is just a new piece of equipment that helps us get the snow off the movement areas," he added.

Pierini said they also have a communication plan in place to keep travelers informed. "We will be doing social media updates throughout the storm, but also we encourage passengers to continue to check with their airlines directly for their latest flight status information because that is where you will be able to get the most up to date."

If any travelers were to get stuck because of the winter storm, Pierini said they will implement their "stranded passenger plan" where they provide pillows, blankets, and snacks to those in need.

Tulsa International Airport is also encouraging travelers who may be headed to the airport during the storm to allow plenty of time in case of slick road conditions.