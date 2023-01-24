OSU Archiving Collection Of Documents From Retired Senator Jim Inhofe's Political Career


Tuesday, January 24th 2023, 8:01 am

By: News On 6


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Archivists at the Oklahoma State University Library are going through 50 years worth of documents from retired Senator Jim Inhofe's political career.

The University was selected to process and archive the massive collection before eventually making it available to the public.

OSU got a $1.2 million grant to pay for the work, which is expected to take about five years.
