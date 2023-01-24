Tuesday, January 24th 2023, 12:39 pm
Welcome to the Cooking Corner. We're happy to welcome back Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's. Today he is showing us how to make a Smoked and Loaded Baked Potato.
Ingredients:
4- Big Baking Potatoes
Olive oil
Course Ground Kosher Salt
¼ pound of salted butter
8 ounces Sour Cream
8 ounces of grated cheddar cheese
8 ounces of Joe’s Original BBQ Sauce
1 pound of chopped brisket, or pulled pork or pulled chicken (available at Ok Joe’s)
4 finely chopped green onions
Directions:
· Fire up your Oklahoma Joe’s Smoker or Grill as per the instructions in the manual.
· Make sure to build the fire next to one side of the grill, or in the Firebox so that you cook with indirect heat.
· Wash the potato’s with warm water
· Pat dry
· Rub potato’s down with olive oil and coat with salt
· Once charcoal and wood are ready to cook on, add a few wood chunks to the fire.
· Cook potato’s (unwrapped) at 350ºF to 375ºF using indirect heat and smoke for 2 hours turning over once. Make sure the potato’s are positioned away from the coal bed. Add charcoal and wood as needed to maintain cooking temperature.
· After potato’s have cooked 2 hours, make sure they are soft and remove from smoker.
· Now garnish with the butter, sour cream, cheese, BBQ meat, BBQ sauce and onions
· You can spice it up a bit by using chili to replace the BBQ meats
