By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner. We're happy to welcome back Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's. Today he is showing us how to make a Smoked and Loaded Baked Potato.

Ingredients:

4- Big Baking Potatoes

Olive oil

Course Ground Kosher Salt

¼ pound of salted butter

8 ounces Sour Cream

8 ounces of grated cheddar cheese

8 ounces of Joe’s Original BBQ Sauce

1 pound of chopped brisket, or pulled pork or pulled chicken (available at Ok Joe’s)

4 finely chopped green onions

Directions:

· Fire up your Oklahoma Joe’s Smoker or Grill as per the instructions in the manual.

· Make sure to build the fire next to one side of the grill, or in the Firebox so that you cook with indirect heat.

· Wash the potato’s with warm water

· Pat dry

· Rub potato’s down with olive oil and coat with salt

· Once charcoal and wood are ready to cook on, add a few wood chunks to the fire.

· Cook potato’s (unwrapped) at 350ºF to 375ºF using indirect heat and smoke for 2 hours turning over once. Make sure the potato’s are positioned away from the coal bed. Add charcoal and wood as needed to maintain cooking temperature.

· After potato’s have cooked 2 hours, make sure they are soft and remove from smoker.

· Now garnish with the butter, sour cream, cheese, BBQ meat, BBQ sauce and onions

· You can spice it up a bit by using chili to replace the BBQ meats