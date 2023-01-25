Austin Tech Company Moving HQ To Downtown Tulsa


Wednesday, January 25th 2023, 4:28 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

An Austin Tech company is moving it's headquarters to Tulsa.

Laundris will set up shop downtown at 36 Degrees North.

The company provides software for commercial laundry services used by hospitals, hospitality groups and other businesses.

The company plans to hire 15 people and will start working out of its Tulsa office in March.

