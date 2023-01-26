By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Falling Asleep In Truck Along I-244, Leading OHP Trooper On Chase

-

A man is in custody on Thursday morning after allegedly falling asleep in a truck along I-244 before leading Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers on a chase.

OHP says a trooper noticed the truck stopped near the Red Fork Split at around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning. When they stopped, they say they found the driver asleep behind the wheel.

The trooper said they then knocked on the door, ad when the man woke up, he took off, leading the trooper on a pursuit.

OHP says the chase came to an end when the troopers used a tactical maneuver to stop the truck.

Troopers say the driver was allegedly intoxicated and was taken to a hospital to be checked out.