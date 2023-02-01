Sooners, Cowboys 2023 Football Schedule Released By Big 12 Conference

By: CBS Sports

The Big 12 released its complete schedule for the 2023 college football season on Tuesday, becoming the final Power Five conference to finalize its dates ahead of the upcoming campaign. The 2023 slate is the first with four new teams the conference added amid recent realignment as BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati join the league.

Every existing member of the Big 12 will play two of the four new additions, including Oklahoma hosting quarterback Dillon Gabriel's former UCF squad. Houston begins Big 12 play against former Southwest Conference mate TCU on Sept. 16. The conference will grow from 10 to 14 members in 2023 before eventually settling at 12 after Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC by the 2025 season.

College Football Playoff finalist TCU starts with a bang as the Horned Frogs host "Coach Prime" and the Colorado Buffaloes to open the season. Texas travels to Alabama in Week 2, while West Virginia hosts rival Pittsburgh. In conference play, Houston will host historic rival Texas on Oct. 21, while the final Bedlam matchup in Stillwater between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State takes place on Nov. 4.

The 2023 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State is the defending conference champion, and the Big 12 has featured a new participant every year since the title game returned in 2017. With realignment, there are now four additional schools with a chance to help keep that trend alive.

Oklahoma

Sept. 2 -- Arkansas State Sept. 9 -- SMU Sept. 16 -- at Tulsa Sept. 23 -- at Cincinnati Sept. 30 -- Iowa State Oct. 7 -- Texas (in Dallas) Oct. 21 -- UCF Oct. 28 -- at Kansas Nov. 4 -- at Oklahoma State Nov. 11 -- West Virginia Nov. 18 -- at BYU Nov. 24 -- TCU

Oklahoma State

Sept. 2 -- Central Arkansas Sept. 9 -- at Arizona State Sept. 16 -- South Alabama Sept. 23 -- at Iowa State Oct. 6 -- Kansas State Oct. 14 -- Kansas Oct. 21 -- at West Virginia Oct. 28 -- Cincinnati Nov. 4 -- Oklahoma Nov. 11 -- at UCF Nov. 18 -- at Houston Nov. 25 -- BYU



