Natalie Mikles With Made In Oklahoma Shares A Recipe For A Nacho Table

Wednesday, February 1st 2023, 8:52 am
Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching and Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to share a recipe that is perfect for the occassion, a Nacho Table.
Nacho Table
Serves: 12
Description: Make the trend of the nacho table your own using the best Made in Oklahoma products.
This is a fun way to casually serve friends and family. Add good drinks and dessert, and you have the
makings for a great party.
Ingredients:
Meat Mixture:
Additional Ingredients:
Directions:
1. To make Meat Mixture – Cook ground beef over medium-high heat until no pink remains. Drain
grease. Add taco seasoning and salsa, bringing to a simmer, then cooking on medium-low heat for 15 to
20 minutes.
2. To make Nacho Cheese Sauce – Place butter and flour in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk
until butter is melted and mixture becomes foamy. Whisk until bubbly, about a minute. Add milk,
whisking as you add. Bring milk to a simmer. Once it has simmered a couple of minutes, turn off heat.
Add cheese, stirring until melted. Add salt and chili powder.
3. To make Nacho Table – Line your kitchen table or island with parchment paper or foil. Spread chips
across the table. Just before serving, sprinkle with meat mixture. Then drizzle with nacho cheese sauce.
Top with cilantro, lime, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos and Augusto’s green sauce.
Note: One way to neatly add the tomatoes or green sauce is to place them in a plastic squeeze bottle to
drizzle across the nachos. Place plates and several sets of tongs around the table so guests can help
themselves.
