By: News On 6

Natalie Mikles With Made In Oklahoma Shares A Recipe For A Nacho Table

Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching and Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to share a recipe that is perfect for the occassion, a Nacho Table.

Nacho Table

Serves: 12

Description: Make the trend of the nacho table your own using the best Made in Oklahoma products.

This is a fun way to casually serve friends and family. Add good drinks and dessert, and you have the

makings for a great party.

Ingredients:

Meat Mixture:

1 pound ground beef 1 small package taco seasoning 1 jar Ace in the Bowl salsa Nacho Cheese Sauce: 2 tablespoons Hiland Butter 2 tablespoons Shawnee Mills Flour 1 cup Hiland whole milk 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon chili powder

Additional Ingredients:

2 large bags tortilla chips ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro 2 sliced limes 2 tomatoes, chopped Hiland Sour Cream Sixth Day Snacks Salsa Sixth Day Snacks Pickled Jalapenos Augusto’s Green Sauce

Directions:

1. To make Meat Mixture – Cook ground beef over medium-high heat until no pink remains. Drain

grease. Add taco seasoning and salsa, bringing to a simmer, then cooking on medium-low heat for 15 to

20 minutes.

2. To make Nacho Cheese Sauce – Place butter and flour in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk

until butter is melted and mixture becomes foamy. Whisk until bubbly, about a minute. Add milk,

whisking as you add. Bring milk to a simmer. Once it has simmered a couple of minutes, turn off heat.

Add cheese, stirring until melted. Add salt and chili powder.

3. To make Nacho Table – Line your kitchen table or island with parchment paper or foil. Spread chips

across the table. Just before serving, sprinkle with meat mixture. Then drizzle with nacho cheese sauce.

Top with cilantro, lime, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos and Augusto’s green sauce.

Note: One way to neatly add the tomatoes or green sauce is to place them in a plastic squeeze bottle to

drizzle across the nachos. Place plates and several sets of tongs around the table so guests can help

themselves.



