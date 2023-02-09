Police Seek Help Finding Woman Who Stole Sunglasses, Threatened Employee At Tulsa Business

By: News On 6

Police are looking for a woman who they say threatened an employee at a Tulsa business, before stealing sunglasses.

Tulsa Police shared photos of the woman who they say walked into the store and started browsing. According to police, when a store employee asked the woman if she needed help, the woman threatened to cut the employee.

Police say the woman then grabbed several pairs of glasses, pushed a display into the employee and ran out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to CrimeStoppers at (918)-596-COPS.