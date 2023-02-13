Cherokee Nation Announces Plans For New Addiction Treatment Center Near Tahlequah


Monday, February 13th 2023, 5:29 am

By: News On 6


The Cherokee Nation has announced plans for a new addiction treatment center near Tahlequah.

Construction on the 17,000-square-foot center is set to start later in 2023.

The facility will cost about $18 million.

Funding for the center is coming from the tribe's opioid settlement funds.

The tribe is set to unveil more plans for the facility on Monday, February 13.
