Police Investigate Rollover Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police were called to the scene of an early-morning rollover crash on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the scene near East 31st Street and South Harvard Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Officers say when they arrived, the driver of the overturned vehicle was nowhere to be found. TPD called in its helicopter to search the area but was not able to find anyone.





