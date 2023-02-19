High School Football Star Giving Back To His Community

By: News On 6

A high school football star is using lessons from his painful past to give others a brighter future.

Lincoln East High School football star Malachi Coleman signed with Nebraska for the next season which became the ultimate hail mary.

Coleman’s mother left him and his sister when they were very young and were placed in the foster system.

Coleman suffered abuse in the foster care system until one day he and his sister were adopted by a loving family.

When the Nebraska School Activities Association ruled high school athletes could profit off their name and likeness Coleman didn’t hesitate.

Coleman walked into a local restaurant and said he would help promote them under the condition that a portion of the profit would go towards advocating for the foster care system.

Coleman is continuing his selfless acts and will be playing the sport he loves in Nebraska next season.



