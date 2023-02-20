By: News On 6

OKPOP Museum Says It Needs to Raise $30 Million To Finish Construction

The OKPOP Museum in Downtown Tulsa is raising money it needs to finish construction with the help of its nonprofit, the OKPOP Foundation.

The museum says it needs to raise $30 million to be ready to open to the public.

Money will be used to finish displays, a sound room and an immersive VR experience.

The museum says the state legislature has received its budget request for the year, but staff won't know if it's approved until May.

OKPOP hopes to open to the public in late 2024.