Man Accused Of Driving Stolen SUV Arrested By Tulsa Police

Wednesday, February 22nd 2023, 8:22 am
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Wednesday morning accused of driving a stolen SUV.
According to police, officers saw the SUV at a convenience store near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue and ran the tags, which revealed that the vehicle had been stolen about a month ago.
Police say when they walked up to the SUV, the driver took off, leading police on a slow-speed chase that only reached about 30 mph.
Officers say they followed the SUV for about a mile until the driver came to a stop and was arrested.
Police have not yet identified the driver involved.
