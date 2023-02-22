Man Accused Of Driving Stolen SUV Arrested By Tulsa Police

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Wednesday morning accused of driving a stolen SUV.

According to police, officers saw the SUV at a convenience store near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue and ran the tags, which revealed that the vehicle had been stolen about a month ago.

Police say when they walked up to the SUV, the driver took off, leading police on a slow-speed chase that only reached about 30 mph.

Officers say they followed the SUV for about a mile until the driver came to a stop and was arrested.

Police have not yet identified the driver involved.