New Shopping Center Coming To Tulsa

A new shopping center is in the works in Tulsa.

A Dallas-based developer purchased 20 acres at 71st and Elwood to build what it is calling the "Tulsa Marketplace."

Outdoor retailer REI will be the main tenant, but the shopping center will also have room for five more businesses.

A construction date has not been set, but REI says its store will open in 2024.
















