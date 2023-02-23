New Shopping Center Coming To Tulsa


Thursday, February 23rd 2023, 6:49 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A new shopping center is in the works in Tulsa.

A Dallas-based developer purchased 20 acres at 71st and Elwood to build what it is calling the "Tulsa Marketplace."

Outdoor retailer REI will be the main tenant, but the shopping center will also have room for five more businesses.

A construction date has not been set, but REI says its store will open in 2024.





logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 23rd, 2023

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023