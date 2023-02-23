Watch: Tulsa Chamber Of Commerce President Mike Neal Discusses The State's TV & Film Industry

Thursday, February 23rd 2023, 9:13 am
Tulsa's Chamber of Commerce President recently attended the Sundance Film festival in Utah and he's come back energized for the TV and Film industry in the state.
Chamber President Mike Neal joined the News On 6 team on Thursday morning to discuss the TV and Film industry in the state and a recently launched tourism campaign.
