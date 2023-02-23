Tipline Alerts School To Threat Against Jenks Middle School

By: News On 6

Jenks Public Schools notified parents and staff about a bomb threat on Thursday that came from a student.

According to JPS, a student made a bomb threat towards the Jenks Middle School on Snapchat sometime Wednesday night. The district then received a tip on their Trojan tipline about the post. JPS confirmed that the student who made the threat has been spoken to by Jenks Public School Police and offices from other law enforcement groups. Officers spoke to the student about the threat.

School leaders say the student will not be identified.







