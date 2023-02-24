Construction Continues On New Osage Hotel And Casino In Pawhuska

-

Construction is underway on what will eventually be the brand new Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska.

The new place will offer more than 40 rooms, which leaders said are needed with more tourism coming to the area.

“The Nation ran into some supply chain issues much like the rest of the country that delayed us by roughly a year,” said Kimberly Pearson, CEO of Osage Casinos. “We are now back on schedule and just excited to bring this new facility to the Nation.”

In addition to a gaming floor, the new casino will offer 47 hotel rooms, meeting spaces and plenty of parking.

Pearson said more and more people are visiting Pawhuska so there is a need for more places to stay.

“This is a great opportunity for us to bring something a little bit different to the area,” said Pearson. “I think this is going to help not only the City of Pawhuska but the Nation.”

The Pawhuska location is going up at the same time as the new location in Bartlesville. If all goes to plan, the Pawhuska location should be open by the end of the year.